Dub Pistols and Dubmatix release ‘Blue Monday’ cover in aid of mental health charity

Dub Pistols have shared a cover of New Order‘s 1983 classic ‘Blue Monday’ in collaboration with Canadian artist Dubmatix and dub producer Gaudi.

The track, as well as a dub version of the original, is released today on Blue Monday itself, the third Monday of January that is supposedly the most depressing day of the year. Take a listen below.

All proceeds from the release will go to the charity Tonic Music For Mental Health, whose mission is “to raise mental health awareness, challenge stigma and promote mental wellbeing through music and the arts”.

Dub Pistols’ Barry Ashworth is a patron of the charity, as is legendary music photographer Kevin Cummins and The Specials‘ Terry Hall.

“After the tragedy of losing Keith Flint in 2019, and during the pandemic – the isolation and not knowing what the future holds – it really hit home to me that so many people in the music industry have no support,” Ashworth said.

“I just want to do whatever I can to help and to do so with the thing I understand best – music. Music means so much to so many people, so when I heard about Tonic and the work they do helping people with recovery through music, I just had to get involved. Music is a fantastic way to help lift people’s spirits and give them something to focus on when times are hard.”

Previous fundraising efforts with Tonic have included Ashworth and Happy Mondays‘ Bez strapping themselves to the wings of a biplane, and raffles of items including Specials memorabilia and a Gorillaz tour jacket.

For help and advice on mental health: