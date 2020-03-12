Dublin’s C2C Festival postponed due to coronavirus

Dublin’s C2C Festival is the latest event to be postponed due to concerns over the coronavirus crisis.

The Irish leg of the country music festival was due to take place March 13-15 with headliners Darius Rucker, Luke Combs and Eric Church. Additional artists on the bill included the Cadillac Three, the Shires, Brett Young and Tanya Tucker.

News of the postponement broke after MCD Promotions tweeted that they would be postponing all immediate shows following a government directive which stated that any show with an indoor capacity greater than 100 people between March 12-29 would be cancelled.

“Following today’s (12th March 2020) Irish Government directive to cancel all events of over 100 capacity (indoor) and 500 capacity (outdoor) due to take place between now and 29th March, MCD Productions has now postponed all affected shows,” the statement read.

“MCD Productions is currently working with artists and venues to reschedule all dates,” they added.

No official news has been shared yet about whether corresponding shows in London or Glasgow, which follow last weekend’s shows in Berlin and Amsterdam, will be affected. However, the festival’s CMA Songwriters Series show due to take place tonight (March 12) at London’s Indigo at The O2 has been cancelled.

“Due to travel restrictions announced overnight, we regret to announce that this evening’s CMA Songwriters Series show at Indigo at The O2 has been cancelled,” a statement read. “A refund will be automatically processed to the card used to purchase your tickets.”

NME has reached out to C2C for further comment.

C2C is the latest festival to be affected by the coronavirus pandemic. Coachella announced earlier this week that it will be postponed until October. It comes after SXSW was officially cancelled last week.

Elsewhere, artists such as The Who, Green Day, Pearl Jam, My Chemical Romance, Madonna and Foals have all been forced to either cancel or postpone planned shows in territories across the world in recent weeks.