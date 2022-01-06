Dubstep pioneers Skream and Benga are returning in 2022

Dubstep pioneers Skream and Benga are set to reunite as a music-making duo in 2022.

The Croydon pair last released material under their shared moniker with 2003’s ‘The Judgement’, before teaming up for a BBC Radio 1 Essential Mix in 2011 (via MixMag).

Skream has released two solo studio albums, ‘Skream!’ (2006) and ‘Outside The Box’ (2010). He also joined forces with Benga and the producer Artwork to form the trio Magnetic Man, who released their self-titled debut record in 2010.

Over the festive period, Skream – real name Oliver Jones – took to social media to confirm Skream and Benga’s return. “The boys are back in town….” he wrote. “Skream X @iambenga 2.0….. 2022 we’re having it.”

In response, a fan said: “I pray this happens.” Jones replied: “Nearly finished two tunes this morning……” You can see those posts below.

The boys are back in town….

Skream X @iambenga 2.0…..

2022 we’re having it. — Oliver Jones (@I_Skream) December 27, 2021

Nearly finished 2 tunes this morning…… https://t.co/qgd8nsFGyb — Oliver Jones (@I_Skream) December 27, 2021

Skream is well-known for his remix of La Roux‘s 2009 single ‘In For The Kill’, dubbed ‘Let’s Get Ravey’. Jones’ transformation of the track was a huge crossover hit on the dubstep scene, with La Roux describing it as “sparse, exposed and dark”.

“It showed that people don’t want mindless happy crap,” she told NME in 2010. “They want something that makes them feel and that remix really does. Skream did an amazing job, thank you again and again.”

Skream has also worked with the likes of Kelis, Miles Kane and Chromeo. Magnetic Man, meanwhile, collaborated with Katy B, John Legend and more. The trio’s debut single, ‘I Need Air’, peaked at Number 10 in the UK charts.

Benga released his latest full-length album, ‘Chapter II’, back in 2013. The previous year, he claimed that dubstep was “the music of [that] generation”.