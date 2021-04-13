Ducks Ltd return with new single ‘As Big As All Outside’

Ducks Ltd (formerly known as Ducks Unlimited) have shared a new single, ‘As Big As All Outside’, part of a new re-release of their debut EP, ‘Get Bleak’.

The re-release will arrive May 21 with three additional songs, and comes as Ducks Ltd sign to independent label Carpark. The new single picks up where the band left off, sharing similar jangle pop stylings to the EP’s original tracks.

Listen to ‘As Big As All Outside’ below:

As the Toronto band explained in a statement, the new song is about living in decline and eventually escaping the sense of dread that constantly hangs overhead.

“Over the last several years I don’t think I was alone in the sense of decline that seemed to be hanging over a lot of day-to-day existence, and on my bad days I can really let that feeling permeate everything. I’m consistently awed by all of the little things that can pull me out of it though,” the band said.

“Things as simple as the extended Canadian Club mix of the 1991 Sisters of Mercy single ‘Vision Thing’ which gets a mention in the third verse. The original version of ‘Vision Thing’ is good, but for the extended mix they just add on two and a half minutes at the end of Andrew Eldritch doing spooky laughs and vamping and it totally fucking rules.

“Never fails to remind me that in spite of everything the world is capable of being very good and fun sometimes.”

Ducks Ltd were featured in the NME 100 for 2020, with ‘Get Bleak’ praised for “[echoing] the jangly glory days of Sarah Records and [bringing] to mind the likes of Belle & Sebastian and Johnny Marr”.

It isn’t immediately clear why the duo changed their name slightly, but an Instagram post suggests a legal threat may have had something to do with it: “We’re called Ducks Ltd. now and we are absolutely NOT going to get sued by any wetland conservation organisations.”