Duff McKagan’s pre-Guns N’ Roses band The Living have shared the video for their song ‘Live By The Gun’ – scroll down to watch it now.

The band, which formed in Seattle when the bassist was 15 years old, put out a record of previously unreleased songs ‘The Living: 1982’ earlier today (April 16).

‘Live By The Gun’ is one of those tracks, and features McKagan on guitar. “Shoot, shoot, shoot, shoot the gun/ Kill, kill, kill, kill your friends,” the song goes. “Live by the gun.”

In the video, footage of former US President Ronald Reagan, vintage footage from punk shows and more come together to accompany the punk track. Watch it below now.

Drummer Greg Gilmore told Consequence Of Sound: “What I can say right now is that I just watched the video and was struck by how unbelievably fucking great that song is. Ronald Reagan bad. Punk rock good!”

Gilmore is the one who found the recordings that make up ‘The Living: 1982’, which was released on Loosegroove Records, the label run by Pearl Jam’s Stone Gossard.

Speaking previously about The Living, McKagan said: “Would this even ever get out of our basement? We had something magical then, and it was ours, so who gives a fuck!”

Gilmore added: “The Living was the beginning of all things Seattle for me — a turning point in my life. I joined a band and a community. These guys are still my brothers. I’ve cherished these recordings since the days we made them. This record is a fantastic document of a loaded moment. I love it.”

Meanwhile, Duff McKagan opened up to Lily Cornell last year about his addiction struggles. During his appearance on the mental health podcast run by Chris Cornell’s daughter, the GN’R star said at one point he was drinking “up to a full gallon of vodka a day”.