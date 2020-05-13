Duffy has encouraged her fans to speak out about their personal struggles, adding that she felt “liberated” after recently sharing her painful account of her experience of being kidnapped, drugged and sexually assaulted.

The singer, who last released an album in 2010 (‘Endlessly’), broke her silence on the ordeal and her decade-long absence from the public eye in February.

Duffy has now encouraged her followers on Instagram to “talk openly about how you are doing”, framing the discussion around the coronavirus outbreak.

“Health workers face fatigue, with such uncertainty ahead, people are queuing at empty food banks and the landscape is changing,” she wrote in a post earlier this morning (May 13).

“You may or may not have read my words, recently. I found them to be liberating. And so I would sincerely like to know, how are you?”

Duffy continued by saying that the easing of the enforced lockdown measures has brought about mixed feelings of appreciation and dread among different people.

“The sense of security found in a common goal, a shared goal, is changing and could now stand to divide, which it must not, above all, in adapting to a new uncertainty,” she said.

“And so, I want to create a post where you can talk openly about how you are doing. I invite you to write here, if you would like that.

“I look forward to reading how you are, about your life, and current experiences. For you to share your stories visibly with others too, here.”

Back in March Duffy shared a new song, titled ‘Something Beautiful’, on BBC Radio 2.

For help, advice or more information regarding sexual harassment, assault and rape in the UK, visit the Rape Crisis charity website. In the US, visit RAINN.