David Bowie’s son tricks fans on April Fool’s Day with news of animated show about his father

David Bowie‘s son Duncan Jones used April Fool’s Day to joke fans into thinking an animated series about his late father was in the works.

The filmmaker took to Twitter this afternoon (April 1) to seemingly confirm that Aardman Animations, the studio behind Wallace and Gromit, had developed a new Bowie TV programme.

Incredibly excited today to be able to announce the release of the FIRST EPISODE of the @aardman animation…

BOWIE TV SERIES! 👨‍🎤👩‍🎤https://t.co/thcGh4Rzw1 pic.twitter.com/Y0NS1xBcQa — Duncan Jones (@ManMadeMoon) April 1, 2020



"Incredibly excited today to be able to announce the release of the FIRST EPISODE of the @aardman animation… BOWIE TV SERIES!" Jones wrote before linking to a YouTube video.Upon clicking the URL, his followers were met with the classic 'RickRoll'd' clip. The Moon director also attached a mock-up of the would-be plasticine Starman, which reimagines Aardman's Wallace as Bowie's Ziggy Stardust moniker.

“This is a very bad and mean joke because THIS WOULD BE PERFECT,” said one follower. Another added: “You are literally the only person who could get away with this. You git!””We’ll make it up to everyone,” Jones replied to one claim that the prank was “cruel”, suggesting a legitimate Bowie TV project could well be on the horizon.

Meanwhile, David Bowie’s classic single ‘Let’s Dance’ has recently been reworked into a coronavirus anthem by Jamiroquai. “Lockdown, put on your face mask and watch TV,” Jay Kay sang to the melody of its verse.