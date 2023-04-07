Duncan Jones responds to Donald Trump playing his father David Bowie’s music before post-arrest speech

Duncan Jones has reacted to Donald Trump again using the music of his late father to soundtrack his politics.

Trump, who on Tuesday (April 4) became the first former or current US president to be charged with a crime, chose David Bowie‘s 1974 hit ‘Rebel Rebel’ for his warm-up music ahead of his post-arrest speech.

Jones, the filmmaker son of Bowie and Mary Angela Barnett, criticised the former US president for using his father’s music.

“Pretty sure this fucker keeps on using my dad’s music just to annoy me personally,” he tweeted, adding: “(Joke. I’m way below his radar.)”

Pretty sure this fucker keeps on using my dad’s music just to annoy me personally.

(Joke. I’m way below his radar.) https://t.co/8xwtvtECsv pic.twitter.com/vYFCAtrEAs — Duncan Jones (@ManMadeMoon) April 5, 2023

It follows Trump using Bowie’s 1977 classic ‘Heroes’ for his 2024 US presidential bid announcement last year. “Pretty sure he’s just doing that now to wind me up,” Jones tweeted at the time.

“We’ve been though this before,” Jones added. “He used the same track 6 years ago. Ive been told there is little we can do about it.”

Trump, meanwhile, pleaded not guilty to 34 felony counts during his arraignment in New York City earlier this week. Manhattan District Attorney Alvin Bragg charged the real estate mogul with falsifying business records for an alleged hush money scheme.

Other acts who have spoken out publicly against Trump’s use of their music include Rihanna, Queen and Adele.

In other news, numerous figures in the entertainment world including Garbage, Questlove and Bette Midler reacted to Trump’s indictment before his arrest.