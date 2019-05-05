Alan Graham objected to Rihanna's "inappropriate" clothing when she filmed a video on his land

A DUP councillor who complained about Rihanna’s “inappropriate” clothing for a music video she promoted on his land has lost his council seat in local government elections earlier this week.

Alan Graham, from the Democratic Unionist Party, complained when Rihanna filmed scenes for the video ‘We Found Love’ on his land in 2011, describing her lack of clothing “inappropriate.”

Graham, who is also a farmer, said at the time: “I requested that they stop filming and they did. I had a conversation with Rihanna and I hope she understands where I’m coming from. We shook hands.”

He later added that the musician had been “very gracious and respectful” when they spoke and that they “parted on good terms.”