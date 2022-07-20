Duran Duran and Black Sabbath’s Tony Iommi to perform at 2022 Commonwealth Games opening ceremony

Duran Duran and Black Sabbath guitarist Tony Iommi are set to open the 2022 Commonwealth Games next week.

Both acts will perform in their home city at Birmingham’s Alexander Stadium for the opening ceremony next Thursday (July 28).

Peaky Blinders director Steven Knight will also executive produce the event, which will be broadcast live on the BBC.

“The Birmingham 2022 Commonwealth Games is a momentous event for the great city of Birmingham,” said frontman Simon Le Bon in a statement. “And we in Duran Duran are honoured to be a part of it in our home town.”

“We are so proud to be returning to our home town to close the Birmingham 2022 Commonwealth Games Opening Ceremony,” wrote drummer Roger Taylor on Twitter.

— Duran Duran (@duranduran) July 20, 2022

Also on the night, Iommi and saxophonist Soweto Kinch will lead a dream sequence entitled ‘Hear My Voice’, based on the title track from 2020 film Trial Of The Chicago Seven, re-imagined by Birmingham-born R&B vocalists Indigo Marshall and Gambimi.

Mezzo-soprano Samantha Oxborough, a graduate of The Royal Birmingham Conservatoire, will also perform the national anthem with the City of Birmingham Symphony Orchestra (CBSO) on the night. Tickets for the opening ceremony are available here.

Meanwhile, Duran Duran are due to hit the road for a North American tour this summer – get tickets here.

Le Bon and co. are set to embark on a 14-date run starting in August in support of their latest album ‘Future Past’.

Later this year, they will also be inducted into the Rock & Roll Hall Of Fame, alongside Eminem, Duran Duran, Dolly Parton, Lionel Richie, Eurythmics, Carly Simon, Judas Priest and Pat Benatar.

The 2022 event, which will mark the Hall’s 37th annual induction ceremony, will be held on November 5 at the Microsoft Theater in Los Angeles.