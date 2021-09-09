Duran Duran and Kylie Minogue to headline London leg of Global Citizen Live 2021

Duran Duran and Kylie Minogue have been announced as the headliners of the London leg of Global Citizen Live 2021.

The charity gigs, which are aiming “to defend the planet and defeat poverty”, will take place in numerous cities across the world during a 24-hour broadcast and livestream on September 25.

Duran Duran lead the London line-up for this year’s Global Citizen Live alongside Kylie Minogue, while Eurovision winners Måneskin, Nile Rodgers and Chic and Rag’n’Bone Man will also perform in the capital.

The line-up for the LA leg has also been announced, with Stevie Wonder headlining and the likes of Adam Lambert, Chloe x Halle, Demi Lovato, H.E.R., ONEREPUBLIC, Ozuna, The Lumineers and 5 Seconds of Summer all performing live.

Gigs will also take place in Lagos, Paris, New York City, Rio de Janeiro, Sydney, Seoul, Mumbai and more. The likes of Billie Eilish, Lorde, The Weeknd, Ed Sheeran, Coldplay and Femi Kuti will also perform, while you can find out more about Global Citizen Live 2021 here.

“Over the last year and a half, we’ve seen music bring communities together and inspire action during one of the most challenging times of our generation,” Katie Hill, senior vice president and head of music, entertainment and artist relations at Global Citizen, said in a recent statement.

“We’re excited to join these incredible artists to unite people across the globe on September 25 as we hold world leaders and business leaders accountable to rectify the damage caused by the COVID-19 pandemic. As we carefully resume Global Citizen’s live events, we couldn’t be more grateful to each of these artists for donating their time and performances to make an impact through this urgent campaign.”

Duran Duran will play a pair of shows in Birmingham next week ahead of the release of their upcoming new album, ‘Future Past’, on October 22.