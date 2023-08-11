Duran Duran’s Andy Taylor says nuclear cancer drug has given him five more years

Taylor had his first round of the innovative drug six weeks ago. “I’m in next week for another round,” he told the programme. Before accessing the treatment, the guitarist was on what he called “the blacklist”.

“I had to get in very, very good health to have this treatment,” he said. “So I really took care of myself in a different way. And then after the first round of treatment, I said, ‘If I’m OK, and you guys [his doctors] say I’m OK, is it OK to start work again?'”

Taylor went on to say that he doesn’t want to be “a patient stuck in”, adding: “I want to be a working patient.” He then said that the drug – which he described as “a little beacon of hope” – had allowed him to work again.

The musician is due to release ‘Man’s A Wolf To Man’ – his first solo album in over 30 years – on September 8 via BMG (pre-order/pre-save here).

Elsewhere in the BBC interview, Taylor said he was “massively disappointed” to have missed Duran Duran’s induction into the Rock & Roll Hall Of Fame last year. “A few days before, I couldn’t really stand up and play,” he recalled of his condition at the time.

Frontman Simon Le Bon explained at the ceremony how “four years ago, Andy was diagnosed with stage four prostate cancer”, before reading a letter from his former bandmate onstage.

Taylor had not told the group about his illness until shortly before the Hall Of Fame event. He said on BBC Breakfast that Le Bon read the note with “real dignity”, adding: “He’s a very classy fella, I love him dearly.”