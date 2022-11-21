Duran Duran announce 2023 UK and Ireland ‘Future Past’ arena tour

Duran Duran have announced a UK and Ireland arena tour for 2023 – find dates and ticket details below.

The band will perform five headline shows throughout April and May 2023, kicking off in Manchester on April 29, with stops in London, Leeds and Birmingham, before finishing up in Dublin in May 7.

Pre-sale tickets go on sale 10am GMT on Tuesday, November 22, while general sale starts Friday, November 25, and can be purchased here.

Speaking about the upcoming shows, frontman Simon Le Bon said: “2022 has been an extraordinary year for Duran Duran – mainly down to the incredible fans we have around the world. In July we celebrated our years together at Hyde Park as part of the British Summer Time Festival.

“Next Spring we will be back on home soil once again to continue the party. It’s remarkable to me that as a band, we are still hitting new milestones, still able to introduce the sound of DD to new generations of music lovers. We are truly grateful that we get to do what we do on a daily basis, and that we still love our job as much as we did when we started out some four decades ago.”

Find the full list of ‘The Future Past’ tour dates below.

APRIL 2023

29 – The AO Arena, Manchester



MAY 2023

1 – The O2, London

4 – First Direct Arena, Leeds

5 – Utilita Arena, Birmingham

7 – 3Arena, Dublin

Duran Duran recently announce new docu-concert film A Hollywood High, which will feature film footage of the band performing live on a rooftop in Los Angeles, as well as interviews and archival footage that tells the story of their long-time love affair with the city.

Directed by Gavin Elder, Vincent Adam Paul and George Scott, A Hollywood High will be released in cinemas around the world on November 3, 2022, and have announced it will also arrive on streaming platform Veeps from December 18 until January 2, 2023. Tickets to watch can be purchased here.

Earlier this month, Duran Duran inducted into the Rock & Roll Hall Of Fame, though former guitarist Andy Taylor – who was due to reunite onstage with the band for the first time in 17 years – was forced to miss the ceremony due to ongoing treatment for stage 4 metastatic prostate cancer.

In September, the band took time out of their Hollywood Bowl performance in Los Angeles to pay tribute to the late Queen Elizabeth II.

Meanwhile, Duran Duran’s fifteenth studio album, ‘Future Past (Complete Edition)’ is out November 25. You can pre-order here.