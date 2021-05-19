Duran Duran have announced ‘Future Past’, their first album in six years.

Set for release on October 22, the latest LP is previewed by new single ‘Invisible’, which you can listen to in full below.

According to the band’s official online store, the standard version of ‘Future Past’ has 12 tracks and features appearances from the likes of Blur’s Graham Coxon, long-time Bowie pianist Mike Garson and guest vocals from Lykke Li.

Advertisement

A deluxe edition of the record is set to contain three bonus tracks, while fans can access a series of bundles including coloured vinyl and artwork autographed by the band.

It comes after keyboardist Nick Rhodes told NME in 2019 that the record would see the band heading in a “different” direction.

“There’s one song so far that’s a frontrunner to be the first single. It’s just so different from anything I’ve heard from us before, or actually anyone else,” said Rhodes.

“There’s a dance element to it. The construction of it, the melodic content, the lyrics, some of the sounds… they’re very different for us.”

Advertisement

It was confirmed last week that the band will perform their duet with Coxon at this year’s Billboard Music Awards.

They will appear as part of their 40th anniversary celebrations and will premiere a new single at the awards event, which takes place on May 23. Other artists also confirmed to be performing at the event so far include The Weeknd, Pink and BTS.