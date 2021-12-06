Duran Duran announce summer 2022 live shows alongside immersive three-day Ibiza events

Duran Duran have shared details of headline shows next summer as well as a three-day ‘Touch the Sunrise’ immersive experience in Ibiza.

The pop legends have announced two new outdoor headline shows at Yorkshire’s Castle Howard and Inverness’ Caledonian Stadium alongside a programme of events in Ibiza that will see the band perform on the Spanish island for the first time since 1987.

It’s all part of the group’s continued 40th anniversary celebrations, which were kickstarted by the release of their latest album ‘FUTURE/PAST‘ in October.

Advertisement

‘Duran Duran: Touch The Sunrise’ will take place over the May bank holiday weekend in 2022 from April 29-May 2 during the Ibiza Music Summit.

The programme, which has been specially curated by the band, will start with ‘Taste the Summer: Night Versions’ on April 29, and will see fans take over legendary Ibiza institution Pacha for DJ sets from Duran Duran drummer Roger Taylor and DJ/producer Erol Alkan. Close friend Alkan produced the group’s new album.

Day two, called ‘Come Undone’, will offer a series of activities including an outdoor screening of an unseen documentary. The last day of ‘Touch The Sunrise’ will see Duran Duran perform a “dancefloor-heavy” set at the open air venue Ushuaïa.

Pete Tong will also perform for two hours before the band’s closing set at Ushuaïa.

A variety of packages and VIP ticket options for the Ibiza experience are available here.

Advertisement

Speaking about the event, singer Simon Le Bon said: “‘Touch The Sunrise’ is going to be an extraordinary experience – and something we’ve never done before! Everyone in the band has a tremendous love for the island and over the years I have personally spent many summers there with friends and family – so it’s become somewhat of a home away from home for us.

“People often think of Ibiza as just a party island – which of course it can be – but there’s a side to it that we really hope our fans get to explore while they are there, that’s about the natural beauty of the place, the incredible food and the warmth of the people who live there year-round.

“Ushuaïa , where we’re playing on the Sunday night, is one of the best open air venues in the world with a massive stage, right on the water. Our set is going to be dancefloor-heavy – and after what we’ve all been through these past two years, we just can’t wait!”

New Duran Duran headline performances announced for summer 2022: shows at Yorkshire’s @CastleHowardEst (17 June) & Inverness’ Caledonian Stadium (2 July). Get ALL the information on https://t.co/dNyWW8V8xc. On sale 10 December. #duranlive pic.twitter.com/0x4GQPIK2o — Duran Duran (@duranduran) December 6, 2021

Later in the summer the band will head to Yorkshire’s Castle Howard on June 17 (tickets available here on general sale from 10am on December 10) and Inverness’ Caledonian Stadium on July 2 (tickets available here on general sale from 10am on December 10).

The Fan Community pre-sale for Caledonian Stadium begins at 9am this Friday (December 10). The the pre-sale for Castle Howard begins at 10am this Wednesday (December 8). Paid members should login and visit the pre-sale page for more information.

The new dates follow previously announced live shows including BST Hyde Park on July 10.

See all of Duran Duran’s live shows in 2022 below:

MAY

02 – Ushuaïa, Ibiza, Spain (as part of ‘Duran Duran: Touch the Sunrise’ experience)

JUNE

12 – St Anne’s Park, Dublin, Ireland

17 – Castle Howard, York, England

25 – Rock in Rio Lisboa 2022, Lisbon, Portugal

JULY

01 – Lytham Festival, Lytham Saint Anne’s, England

02 – Caledonian Stadium, Inverness, Scotland

10 – BST Hyde Park, London, England

In other news, a Duran Duran biopic is in development, according to drummer Taylor.