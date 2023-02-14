Duran Duran announce support acts for 2023 UK and Ireland ‘Future Past’ tour

Duran Duran have announced the support acts for their 2023 UK and Ireland ‘Future Past’ arena tour – find all the details below.

The band are due to play seven headline shows this spring, beginning in Manchester on April 29 ahead of dates in London (May 1, 2), Leeds (4) and Birmingham (5) Dublin (7) and Glasgow (9).

Today (February 14), it’s been confirmed that Scissor Sisters frontman and solo artist Jake Shears will be joining Duran Duran as a special guest opening act at the concerts along with Lia Lia.

Advertisement

Back in 2004, Scissor Sisters joined Duran Duran to support them on their ‘Reunion Tour’. This led to vocalist Ana Matronic later performing on Simon Le Bon and co’s 2010 album ‘All You Need Is Now’.

In a statement about the upcoming tour, Shears said: “I’m thrilled to announce that I’m going to be a Special Guest for Duran Duran on their ‘Future Past’ arena tour. It’s such an honour to be playing with them again.

“They are a massive inspiration with their continual run of incredible music. To say that I’m excited is an understatement. See you there!”

Duran Duran’s Roger Taylor added: “We are absolutely delighted to be reuniting with Jake Shears for our 2023 UK/Ireland tour, as he supports his fabulous new album ‘Last Man Dancing’. The Scissor Sisters were such an important part of our Reunion Tour in 2004.

“We also welcome the incredible Lia Lia from Berlin. The first time we heard ‘I’m A Moth!’ we were all completely hooked. With the support of these two amazing artists, we couldn’t be more excited about our upcoming shows.”

Lia Lia commented: “When my manager called and broke the news about me going on tour with Duran Duran I locked myself in the bathroom, and the first thing I did was to call my mom. I’m beyond excited, thrilled & absolutely terrified!! Living legends.”

Advertisement

You can find any remaining tickets for Duran Duran’s 2023 ‘Future Past’ tour here, and see the full schedule below.

APRIL 2023

29 – The AO Arena, Manchester



MAY 2023

1 – The O2, London

2 – The O2, London

4 – First Direct Arena, Leeds

5 – Utilita Arena, Birmingham

7 – 3Arena, Dublin