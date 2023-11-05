Duran Duran announced as headliners of Latitude Festival 2024

Latitude Festival have announced that Duran Duran will headline their 2024 edition.

The festival will return to Henham Park, Suffolk, from July 25-28, 2024. You can purchase tickets here. More lineup announcements are soon to follow.

The Birmingham four-piece recently released their Halloween album ‘Danse Macabre’, a mixture of original material, remixes, and covers. ‘Danse Macabre’ sees Duran Duran take on Billie Eilish and Talking Heads amongst others.

Advertisement

Duran Duran’s John Taylor said: “We are excited to be making Latitude our sole UK performance next summer. It’s a great festival, and it’s been a long time since Duran have been in that part of the country. In fact, it’s our first time ever in Suffolk. We are riding high on the reception our new Danse Macabre album has received, and looking forward to bringing music from that record, all the way back to our 1981 debut album. See you there!”

Melvin Benn, Latitude’s Festival Director, said , “Duran Duran’s fusion of artistry and innovation seamlessly resonates with Latitude’s commitment to curate a multifaceted cultural experience. Celebrated for their iconic style, ground-breaking music, and a consistent string of chart-topping hits, the band have unquestionably left their mark on both the music and fashion realms. With their ongoing evolution and the ability to transcend musical boundaries, the band’s mesmerising live performances make them an ideal fit for the Latitude festival.”

Duran Duran last played a benefit concert back in July this year to honour former guitarist Andy Taylor. Taylor, who left the band in 2006, was diagnosed with prostate cancer last year. The benefit concert raised money for the Cancer Awareness Trust, who helped Taylor himself by giving him a nuclear cancer drug that has reportedly extended the guitarist’s life by five years.

Last year’s edition of Latitude Festival saw Pulp, Paolo Nutini, and George Ezra headline with Siouxsie Sioux, Georgia, Confidence Man, The Lightning Seeds, Rachel Chinouriri and others support. In our review, NME said: Latitude has long been a firm institution in the British music calendar, and even if the booking policy can stray towards the safe zone on the main stage, exploring the smaller stages at this 2023 edition proves that the future is set to be filled with challenging, inventive new voices that are determined to push music in excitingly strange new directions.