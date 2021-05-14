Duran Duran are set to perform with Blur‘s Graham Coxon at this year’s Billboard Music Awards.

The band will appear as part of their 40th anniversary celebrations and will premiere a new single at the awards event, which takes place on May 23. Other artists also confirmed to be performing at the event so far include The Weeknd, Pink and BTS.

As reported on Consequence, Duran Duran members Simon Le Bon, Nick Rhodes, John Taylor and Roger Taylor will stream their performance of the single remotely from the UK and will be joined by Coxon.

The single is taken from the group’s upcoming new album, which was completed during last year’s lockdown.

Speaking about their new album to Vogue back in April, Nick Rhodes of the group said: “Before the pandemic struck, there was a new Duran Duran almost finished.

“We were gearing up with a lot of shows, like a lot of other artists, and had to put everything on hold.”

Their last album, ‘Paper Gods’, was released in 2015.

Duran Duran were due to headline this year’s BST Hyde Park event, but the gig was postponed until 2022. The group will return in 2022 and will headline alongside Pearl Jam.

Pixies will support Pearl Jam on July 8, whilst Nile Rodgers & CHIC will join Duran Duran on July 10. A new guest will eventually be announced for July 9 together with a full supporting line up for all days of the event.