Duran Duran announced as final headliners for BST Hyde Park 2020

Duran Duran have been announced as the final headliners for BST Hyde Park 2020.

The annual outdoor concert series will be held on two weekends in July, 3-5 and 10-12, with Post Malone, Little Mix, Kendrick Lamar, Pearl Jam and Taylor Swift among the headliners.

Duran Duran have now been confirmed as the final headliner for the central London festival, with the band set to play on BST’s final day of Sunday July 12.

The gig will mark the band’s first London show in five years (and their only gig in the capital in 2020), and will also be staged as they celebrate four decades together — their self-titled debut album will reach its 40th anniversary next year.

Speaking about their BST booking, Duran Duran’s Simon Le Bon said: “I look at film of The Rolling Stones at Hyde Park back in ’69 and think of all the great acts who’ve performed there since.

“It really is an honour to add the name Duran Duran to that roster, and to play our music at one of the world’s greatest inner city locations at BST Hyde Park.”

Support on the day will come from Gwen Stefani and Nile Rodgers & Chic, with more artists set to be announced soon.

Tickets for the Duran Duran date of BST Hyde Park 2020 will go on general sale this Friday (March 13) at 10AM. A pre-sale for American Express Cardmembers will take place from 10AM today (March 10) until 9:30AM on Friday.

Last summer, Duran Duran played a special show at the Kennedy Space Centre in Florida to celebrate the 50th anniversary of the first Moon landing.