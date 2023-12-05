Duran Duran, Blondie and Interpol to headline Cruel World Festival 2024

Duran Duran, Blondie and Interpol have been announced as the headliners of Cruel World Festival 2024.

The festival revealed its 2024 line-up yesterday (December 4), which will also feature ‘80s and ‘80s post-punk, new wave and alternative rock veterans, including Simple Minds, Placebo, Soft Cell, Adam Ant, The Jesus and Mary Chain, and Ministry, who will perform songs from their earliest albums, ‘With Sympathy’ and ‘Twitch’. The full lineup for the festival can be seen below.

Advertisement

The festival will return to Brookside at The Rose Bowl in Pasadena, California on May 11, 2024. Registration for early access to passes is currently open, with tickets being made available on December 8, at 12PM PT. Various ticket tiers will be available, from general admission, to limited Clubhouse passes, which include upfront stage viewing, faster access to festival merch, and access to an exclusive clubhouse.

Registrations for early access to passes can be done here.

Last year’s edition was headlined by Siouxie Sioux and Iggy Pop. Sioux’ set was thwarted by severe weather, which halted the festival during sets by Pop and The Human League. Following the festival’s cancellation, organisers announced a new show the following day, featuring Pop and Sioux performing full sets. The performance marked Sioux’ first appearance in the United States in 15 years.

In October, Duran Duran released a halloween-themed album, ‘Danse Macabre’, which featured a mix of new originals, reworkings of tracks from the band’s back catalogue, and covers of songs including Billie Eilish’s ‘Bury A Friend’ and Talking Heads’ ‘Psycho Killer’, which featured Måneskin’s Victoria De Angelis.

This year, Blondie played festival shows at Glastonbury and Coachella, with former Sex Pistol Matlock filling in for bassist Leigh Foxx, who has been absent from live shows since 2022 due to a back injury. More recently, Chris Stein has expressed doubt over whether he will perform with the band in the future due to ongoing health issues. In 2022, he explained that “a dumbass condition called Atrial Fibrillation” was prohibiting his participation in Blondie’s activity. He was later diagnosed with prostate cancer.

In November, he is scheduled to release a memoir, Under A Rock, which he described as a “no-holds-barred” autobiography documenting his time with the band.

The line-up for Cruel World Festival 2024 is:

Advertisement

Duran Duran

Interpol

Blondie

Simple Minds

Placebo

Soft Cell

Adam Ant

Ministry

The Jesus And Mary Chain

Gary Numan

Dreamcar

TR/ST

The Faint

Heaven 17

French Police

The Mission UK

The Stranglers

General Public

Lol Tolhurst X Budgie

Model/Actriz

The Alarm

Adult.

The Motels

Nuovo Testamento

Harsh Symmetry

Body of Light

Zanias

Patriarchy

Leathers

Balvanera

Tones On Tail