Duran Duran to embark on 2022 North American tour

Duran Duran have announced that they’ll be hitting the road for a North American tour this summer – get tickets here.

Simon Le Bon and co. are set to embark on a 14-date run starting in August in support of their latest album, ‘Future Past’.

Beginning in Welch, Minnesota on August 19, Duran Duran will take in shows at Chicago’s United Center, New York’s Madison Square Garden, and San Francisco’s Chase Center, as well as three nights at the Hollywood Bowl in Los Angeles.

A number of dates on the tour will see support from Nile Rodgers & Chic.

The tour will come after Duran Duran perform a string of shows in Europe, including their BST Hyde Park gig in London on July 10.

On Wednesday (March 16), the band stopped by The Late Late Show With James Corden to give fans a preview of what they can expect from the forthcoming jaunt, delivering a celebratory rendition of ‘Tonight United’, from ‘Future Past’.

You can watch it below:

Tickets for the North American dates go on sale next Friday (March 25) at 10am local time – get them here. You can see the band’s full list of tour dates below.

APRIL 2022

29-02 May – Ibiza, ES, Touch the Sunrise

MAY 2022

25 – Mølvangvej, DK, Jelling Musikfestival

28 – Stockholm, SE, Skansen

29 – Oslo, NO, Sommerstemning Lillestrøm

JUNE 2022

02 – Helsinki, FI, In the Park *

12 – Dublin, IE, St Annes Park

17 – York, UK, Castle Howard

19 – Brussels, BE, ZeeBrugge Beach

20-26 – Lisbon, PT, Rock in Rio Lisboa

23 – Lido di Camaiore, IT, La Prima Estate Festival

JULY 2022

01 – Lytham Saint Annes, UK, Lytham Festival

02 – Iverness, UK, Caledonian Stadium

08 – Sant Adrià de Besòs, ES, Cruïlla Festival

10 – London, UK, BST Hyde Park

19 – Welch, MN, Treasure Island Amphitheater *

20 – Chicago, IL, United Center *

22 – Toronto, ON, Budweiser Stage *

23 – Columbia, MD, Merriweather Post Pavilion *

25 – New York, NY, Madison Square Garden *

26 – Columbus, OH, WonderBus Music & Arts Festival

30 – Ft. Worth, TX, Dickies Arena *

AUGUST 2022

01 – Las Vegas, NV, Wynn Las Vegas

03 – Las Vegas, NV, Wynn Las Vegas

04 – San Francisco, CA, Chase Center *

07 – Phoenix, AZ, Footprint Center

09 – Los Angeles, CA, Hollywood Bowl

10 – Los Angeles, CA, Hollywood Bowl

11 – Los Angeles, CA, Hollywood Bowl

* = w/ Nile Rodgers & Chic

Meanwhile, Simon Le Bon wants Anya Taylor-Joy to play him in a Duran Duran biopic, he revealed at the BandLab NME Awards 2022.