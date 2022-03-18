Duran Duran to embark on 2022 North American tour

Duran Duran have announced that they’ll be hitting the road for a North American tour this summer – get tickets here.
Simon Le Bon and co. are set to embark on a 14-date run starting in August in support of their latest album, ‘Future Past’.
Beginning in Welch, Minnesota on August 19, Duran Duran will take in shows at Chicago’s United Center, New York’s Madison Square Garden, and San Francisco’s Chase Center, as well as three nights at the Hollywood Bowl in Los Angeles.
A number of dates on the tour will see support from Nile Rodgers & Chic.
The tour will come after Duran Duran perform a string of shows in Europe, including their BST Hyde Park gig in London on July 10.
On Wednesday (March 16), the band stopped by The Late Late Show With James Corden to give fans a preview of what they can expect from the forthcoming jaunt, delivering a celebratory rendition of ‘Tonight United’, from ‘Future Past’.
You can watch it below:
Tickets for the North American dates go on sale next Friday (March 25) at 10am local time – get them here. You can see the band’s full list of tour dates below.
APRIL 2022
29-02 May – Ibiza, ES, Touch the Sunrise
MAY 2022
25 – Mølvangvej, DK, Jelling Musikfestival
28 – Stockholm, SE, Skansen
29 – Oslo, NO, Sommerstemning Lillestrøm
JUNE 2022
02 – Helsinki, FI, In the Park *
12 – Dublin, IE, St Annes Park
17 – York, UK, Castle Howard
19 – Brussels, BE, ZeeBrugge Beach
20-26 – Lisbon, PT, Rock in Rio Lisboa
23 – Lido di Camaiore, IT, La Prima Estate Festival
JULY 2022
01 – Lytham Saint Annes, UK, Lytham Festival
02 – Iverness, UK, Caledonian Stadium
08 – Sant Adrià de Besòs, ES, Cruïlla Festival
10 – London, UK, BST Hyde Park
19 – Welch, MN, Treasure Island Amphitheater *
20 – Chicago, IL, United Center *
22 – Toronto, ON, Budweiser Stage *
23 – Columbia, MD, Merriweather Post Pavilion *
25 – New York, NY, Madison Square Garden *
26 – Columbus, OH, WonderBus Music & Arts Festival
30 – Ft. Worth, TX, Dickies Arena *
AUGUST 2022
01 – Las Vegas, NV, Wynn Las Vegas
03 – Las Vegas, NV, Wynn Las Vegas
04 – San Francisco, CA, Chase Center *
07 – Phoenix, AZ, Footprint Center
09 – Los Angeles, CA, Hollywood Bowl
10 – Los Angeles, CA, Hollywood Bowl
11 – Los Angeles, CA, Hollywood Bowl
* = w/ Nile Rodgers & Chic
Meanwhile, Simon Le Bon wants Anya Taylor-Joy to play him in a Duran Duran biopic, he revealed at the BandLab NME Awards 2022.