Dylan announces debut mixtape and shares new single ‘Nothing Lasts Forever’

Dylan has announced her debut mixtape, ‘The Greatest Thing I’ll Never Learn’ – listen to new single ‘Nothing Lasts Forever’ below.

The Suffolk-born singer-songwriter is due to release the eight-track collection on October 28 via Island – you can pre-order/pre-save it here.

“‘Nothing Lasts Forever’ is one of my favourite tracks on the mixtape because it’s a perfect representation of who I am as a person – straight to the point, honest and entirely chaotic,” Dylan explained of her latest offering.

“It’s the classic Dylan contradiction of emotions between the lyrics and the track. I wanted to write a happy song about how badly I handle my feelings, and the way that people can walk in and out of your life as they please.”

‘Nothing Lasts Forever’ follows on from Dylan’s previous single ‘Girl Of Your Dreams’. The musician’s most recent EP, ‘No Romeo’, came out back in April.

nothing lasts forever OUT NOW!

but that’s not all.. my mixtape ‘the greatest thing i’ll never learn’ is coming out october 28th!! a whole mixtape!! i can’t wait for you to hear it.

PRE ORDER IT NOW!! nlf: https://t.co/9yr3ByxDeP mixtape: https://t.co/QLLzG2o71j pic.twitter.com/G4i6rf7lEz — dylan (@dyl_an) September 15, 2022

As for her the meaning behind her forthcoming mixtape, Dylan said it delves into her experiences of “learning to love and be loved”.

“How does anyone love and be loved?!” she continued. “It’s cringy, but the songs are so un-cringy that it’s very easy to take in without icking myself out. But I feel like I’m writing a soundtrack to my life. This is my movie soundtrack.”

Dylan has already previewed ‘Nothing Lasts Forever’ on tour, including at her first-ever US headline show in New York this summer.

In a four-star review of that gig, NME wrote: “Dylan’s appeal is her gutsy relatability, in how she rolls a captive audience through songs that pair righteousness with candour and self-doubt from a perspective that feels simultaneously youthful and worldly.”

Since then, Dylan has performed at Reading & Leeds 2022 and is set to embark on a sold-out UK headline tour next month. Additionally, she’ll support Ed Sheeran at Deutsche Bank Park in Frankfurt next Saturday (September 24).

On October 11, Dylan will take to the stage at London’s Lafayette for a special ‘Day Of The Girl’ concert in aid of War Child.

Next February will see Dylan return to the capital for a headline show at the O2 Shepherd’s Bush Empire.