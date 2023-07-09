Dylan announces huge 2023 UK and European tour

Dylan has announced a huge UK and European tour for 2023 – find all the details below and purchase tickets here.

The pop-rock singer, real name Natasha Woods, will embark on ‘The Rebel Child Tour’ on October 27 in Dublin, with dates in Glasgow, Leeds, Cambridge, Cardiff, Oxford and Bournemouth, before she performs at London’s Eventim Apollo on November 5.

European dates will follow from November 9 in Paris, with stops in Cologne, Munich, Berlin, Hamburg, Copenhagen, Stockholm, Oslo and Amsterdam, closing out at AB Main Hall in Belgium on November 21.

Tickets are on sale now, which you can purchase here.

UK/EUROPE IM COMING BACK AGAIN ON TOUR THIS YEAR. presave liar liar in my bio to be in with a chance of accessing pre-sale tickets (Pre-sale is Wednesday at 9am BST) if not I’ll see you at general sale on Friday at 9am BST! pic.twitter.com/Zc1T3H3LSR — dylan (@dyl_an) June 26, 2023

Today (July 9), Dylan also announced her new single ‘Liar Liar’ featuring Bastille, out August 4. You can pre-save it here.

Dylan performed at Glastonbury last month, with NME listing the singer as one of 12 unmissable new acts to catch at this year’s festival.

At the beginning of this year, the singer spoke about her huge plans for 2023 and what lessons she was taking into the new year.

“I think what I have been ignoring ever since I started making music is that I haven’t ever been very good at looking after myself – that always comes last,” she told NME. “I’m 23 now, and I want to make sure that I don’t burn out before the year is over. This year is set to be a big one for me, and if I’m not indestructible, then I could lose everything.”

Back in February, Dylan shared new song ‘Every Heart But Mine’, complete with a choir featuring Cat Burns, Rachel Chinouriri and more.

“I think the song has many meanings behind it. I see it as a reference to love, as a reference to career moves and as a ‘you have no idea what i’m capable of’ feeling,” she said.

Find the full schedule for ‘The Rebel Child Tour’ UK and European 2023 tour below.

OCTOBER

27 – Dublin, Vicar Street

29 – Glasgow, O2 Academy Glasgow

30 – Leeds, University Stylus

31 – Cambridge, Corn Exchange

NOVEMBER

2 – Cardiff, University Great Hall

3 – Oxford, O2 Academy Oxford

4 – Bournemouth, O2 Academy Bournemouth

5 – London, Eventim Apollo

9 – Paris, La Trabendo

10 – Cologne, Gloria Theater

11 – Munich, Strom

13 – Berlin, Metropol

14 – Hamburg, Mojo Club

15 – Copenhagen, Vega

17 – Stockholm, Fryshuset Klubben

18 – Oslo, Parkteatret

20 – Amsterdam, Melkweg

21 – Brussels, AB Main Hall