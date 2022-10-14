Listen to Dylan’s poignant new track ‘Blue’

Dylan has shared her new single ‘Blue’ – you can listen to the song below.

The rising star, real name Natasha Woods, is gearing up to release her forthcoming new mixtape ‘The Greatest Thing I’ll Never Learn’, which is set for release on October 28 via Island Records.

Speaking about ‘Blue’, which you can hear in the below video, Dylan said in a statement: “I wrote ‘Blue’ on Christmas Day last year. It was born from the clarity that comes after taking time away from a situation.

Advertisement

“When someone walks out of your life there’s a certain period of grief that you go through, the final stage being stuck between holding on and moving forward.

“‘Blue’ is all about that moment, of thinking that you want them back, and that you’re never going to feel that way for anyone again.”

Dylan has also announced details of a February 2023 tour in support of ‘The Greatest Thing I’ll Never Learn’, tickets for which will go on general sale at 10am on October 21 from here.

You can see Dylan’s upcoming UK and Ireland tour dates below (newly announced dates are in bold).

October

30 – Brudenell Social Club, Leeds (SOLD OUT)

31 – SWG3, Glasgow (SOLD OUT)

Advertisement

November

2 – Student Union, Newcastle (SOLD OUT)

4 – Gorilla, Manchester (SOLD OUT)

5 – O2 Academy 2, Birmingham (SOLD OUT)

6 – Arts Centre, Norwich (SOLD OUT)

7 – KOKO, London (SOLD OUT)

9 – Fleece, Bristol (SOLD OUT)

10 – Patterns, Brighton (SOLD OUT)

February 2023

4 – Opium Rooms, Dublin

6 – SWG3 Galvanizers, Glasgow

7 – O2 Ritz, Manchester

8 – Academy 2, Liverpool

9t – NX, Newcastle

13 – Rescue Rooms, Nottingham

15 – O2 Institute, Birmingham

16 – Epic, Norwich

17 – Chalk, Brighton

18 – SWX, Bristol

20 – O2 Shepherd’s Bush Empire, London

21 – O2 Shepherd’s Bush Empire, London