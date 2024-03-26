Dylan John Thomas announces biggest UK and Ireland tour yet for winter 2024

Dylan John Thomas has announced his biggest UK and Ireland headline tour yet for 2024 – find all the details below.

The Glasgow singer-songwriter is due to hit the road this winter for a run of 12 live shows, beginning in Belfast on December 5 followed by a gig in Dublin the following night (6).

Thomas will then head to the UK for performances in Liverpool (7), Cardiff (8), Southampton (10), London (11), Manchester (13), Nottingham (14), Birmingham (15), Sheffield (17), Newcastle (18) and Glasgow (20).

The latter date will see Thomas close out the tour by playing a huge homecoming concert at the 14,300-capacity OVO Hydro arena.

Tickets go on general sale at 10am GMT this Thursday (March 28) – you’ll be able to buy yours here. Alternatively, fans can access a pre-sale now by signing up here.

When announcing the upcoming dates, Thomas wrote: “Back out on tour in December – UK and Ireland. Last tour was class, will be some buzz to be in about it again.” Check out the post below.

This summer, Thomas will make appearances at TRNSMT Festival in Glasgow and Y Not in Derbyshire.

The musician released his self-titled debut album last month, with the project landing at Number 21 in the UK albums chart (via Official Charts).

After the LP arrived, Thomas said he was “looking forward to touring and playing these new tunes” live for his fans.

“Over the last 18 months we’ve been lucky enough to sell out 6 nights at the Barrowlands [in Glasgow] and as a wee nod to that we’ve put a live version of ‘Wake Up Ma’ recorded there last year on the album,” he wrote.

“I wrote the tunes in Glasgow then recorded them down in Liverpool in Parr Street Studios with the main man Rich Turvey. Me and the boys had a laugh recording it and just tried keeping it close to the live versions.”