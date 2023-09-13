Dylan reschedules all dates on UK, US and European ‘Rebel Child’ tour to 2024

Dylan has rescheduled all of the UK, US and European dates of her ‘Rebel Child’ tour to early 2024.

Originally set to kick off on October 27 at Vicar Street in Dublin, Dylan’s UK and European leg of the tour will now begin on January 31 in Munich, Germany. From there, the musician will make stops in London, Glasgow, Dublin, Leeds, Cambridge, Oxford, Cardiff and Bournemouth between February 15 and 25.

The North American leg of the tour will now kick off on April 3. 2024 in Los Angeles, California. She will then spend the month of April making stops in major cities within the US such as Portland, Seattle, Chicago, Washington D.C., Philadelphia, and New York before ending the ‘Rebel Child’ tour in Toronto.

All originally purchased tickets remain vaild for the new dates. Visit here for any US tickets and here for any UK tickets. Check out the full list of tour dates below.

Dylan ‘Rebel Child’ 2024 tour dates are:

JANUARY

31 – MUNICH Strom (Germany)

FEBRUARY

2 – AMSTERDAM Melkweg (Netherlands)

3 – PARIS Le Trabendo (France)

4 – COLOGNE Gloria Theatre (Germany)

6 – BRUSSELS Ancienne Belgique (Belgium)

7 – HAMBURG Mojo Club (Germany)

9 – COPENHAGEN Vega (Denmark)

10 – OSLO Parkteatret (Norway)

11 – STOCKHOLM Fryshuset Klubben (Sweden)

13 – BERLIN Metropol (Germany)

15 – LONDON Eventim Apollo

18 – GLASGOW O2 Academy Glasgow

19 – DUBLIN Vicar Street

20 – LEEDS University Stylus

22 – CAMBRIDGE Corn Exchange

23 – OXFORD O2 Academy Oxford

24 – CARDIFF Great Hall – Cardiff Uni

25 – BOURNEMOUTH O2 Academy Bournemouth

APRIL

3 – West Hollywood, CA, The Roxy

6 – Portland, OR, Holocene

7 – Seattle, WA, Madame Lou’s

9 – Minneapolis, MI, 7th ST

10 – Chicago, IL, Subterranean

12 – Detroit, MI, El Club

13 – Washington D.C., Union Stage

14 – Philadelphia, PA, The Foundry at The Fillmore

16 – Cambridge, MA, The Sinclair

17 – New York, NY, Bowery Ballroom

19 – Toronto, ON, Axis Club

In other news, Dylan recently shared a new single ‘Liar Liar’, featuring vocals from Bastille frontman Dan Smith.

The track sees the emerging UK pop star join forces with the Bastille singer, and deliver a blend of sparking, cinematic pop that is designed for the live stage.

“The song is about deception from someone that you put your full trust in. When it came to recording the vocals, I very sheepishly suggested Dan recorded the second verse, just in case he wanted to be a part of it, which luckily he ended up doing,” said Dylan, explaining the meaning behind the single.

At the start of the year, the singer spoke about her huge plans for 2023 and what lessons she was taking into the new year.

“I think what I have been ignoring ever since I started making music is that I haven’t ever been very good at looking after myself – that always comes last,” she told NME. “I’m 23 now, and I want to make sure that I don’t burn out before the year is over. This year is set to be a big one for me, and if I’m not indestructible, then I could lose everything.”