Dylan shares ‘Every Heart But Mine’ with choir featuring Cat Burns, Rachel Chinouriri and more

Dylan has shared a brand new song called ‘Every Heart But Mine’, complete with a choir featuring Cat Burns, Rachel Chinouriri and more.

The rising star, real name Natasha Woods, shared her recent mixtape ‘The Greatest Thing I’ll Never Learn’ last October via Island Records, and has returned with her first new music of 2023.

As Dylan reveals, the collaborative nature of the song – which also features Mae Muller, Sody and Beren Olivia – came about after the singer met some of her musician friends to discuss its meaning.

“I have been waiting for this song to come out forever because for me, it is the biggest confidence booster of a lyric.” Dylan said. “I think the song has many meanings behind it. I see it as a reference to love, as a reference to career moves and as a ‘you have no idea what i’m capable of’ feeling.”

She added: “I felt like there was something missing in the track, so I invited some of my favourite artists that I’d been hanging out with – who all happen to be incredible women – to sing harmonies and backing vocals on the song. It was everything the track needed.”

Listen to ‘Every Heart But Mine’ below.

Reviewing Dylan’s ‘The Greatest Thing I’ll Never Learn’ mixtape upon its release last year, NME wrote: “She proves that her self-belief is her strongest stance: this is a major label debut with unfiltered personality in abundance, a rarer commodity than it should be today in UK pop.”

Discussing her plans for 2023 in a recent NME interview, Dylan – who was included in the NME 100 for 2023 – said: “I think what I have been ignoring ever since I started making music is that I haven’t ever been very good at looking after myself – that always comes last. I’m 23 now, and I want to make sure that I don’t burn out before the year is over. This year is set to be a big one for me, and if I’m not indestructible, then I could lose everything.”