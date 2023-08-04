Listen to Dylan’s new single ‘Liar Liar’, featuring Bastille’s Dan Smith

Dylan has shared a new single ‘Liar Liar’, featuring vocals from Bastille frontman Dan Smith. Check out the new track below.

Released today (August 4), the track sees the emerging UK pop star join forces with the Bastille singer, and deliver a blend of sparking, cinematic pop that is designed for the live stage.

Starting with her subtle vocals as she repeats the title of the new track, the single gradually builds into its lively, electric chorus. Smith later joins after the first chorus and sings about the experience of being deceived in a relationship and led on by someone you once trusted.

The collaboration emerged after the two met while on tour, with Dylan supporting Bastille during their shows around the UK. From there, the pair formed a strong friendship and later worked on writing new music together during a session at Decoy Studios in Suffolk.

“The song is about deception from someone that you put your full trust in. When it came to recording the vocals, I very sheepishly suggested Dan recorded the second verse, just in case he wanted to be a part of it, which luckily he ended up doing,” said Dylan, explaining the meaning behind the single.

“What is so lovely about this song is it was written a couple of months ago, in a matter of hours, with no pre-plan on it being a feature,” she added “Normally songs take huge amounts of time to see the light of day, but this one managed to slip through the cracks very quickly, with one of my favourite artists being a part of it.”

Smith also described his experience working with the popstar as one of joy and movement, saying: “I had the best, best time making this song with Dylan and everyone. We were all dancing ‘round the studio like idiots the whole day, it was well fun (I’m not a dancing round the studio kind of person).”

The new single is out now via Island Records and comes alongside a music video, directed by Charlie Sarsfield and shot in Nashville towards the end of Dylan’s time in North America this summer. Check it out above.

Following on from several festival appearances this summer, Dylan has recently announced her largest UK and EU tour to date, including a show at London’s Hammersmith Apollo.

The series of live dates kick off in October, with performances set for Dublin, Glasgow, Leeds, Cambridge, Cardiff, Oxford, Bournemouth and London, before continuing until the end of November with various EU gigs lined up. Find tickets here.

In other Dylan news, at the start of the year, the singer spoke about her huge plans for 2023 and what lessons she was taking into the new year.

“I think what I have been ignoring ever since I started making music is that I haven’t ever been very good at looking after myself – that always comes last,” she told NME. “I’m 23 now, and I want to make sure that I don’t burn out before the year is over. This year is set to be a big one for me, and if I’m not indestructible, then I could lose everything.”