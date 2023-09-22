Dylan has returned with new single ‘Rebel Child’, which she’s called “my own anthem” and a “main character moment”.

The track follows the singer’s recent song ‘Liar Liar’, featuring vocals from Bastille frontman Dan Smith, and comes after she announced rescheduled UK and European tour dates for 2024.

Of ‘Rebel Child’, Dylan said in a statement: “First off, I LOVE this song. I basically wanted my own theme tune – my main character moment. It’s purposefully at the tempo of a good, strong, strut. It’s the first song I have released that is not about anything other than myself, not about heartbreak or loss, love or friendship; it is about me, myself and I.”

Advertisement

She added: “The lyric is about doing life my way and refusing to listen to anyone that tells me how to do it otherwise. The ‘you’ in the song represents the people that do not like me, it’s always seemed to add fuel to the fire, not get me down. This is my own anthem to getting to where I want to be.”

Listen to ‘Rebel Child’ below.

All originally purchased tickets remain valid for the new tour dates. Visit here for any US tickets and here for any UK tickets. Check out the full list of tour dates below.

JANUARY 2024

31 – Munich, Strom

FEBRUARY 2023

2 – Amsterdam, Melkweg

3 – Paris, Le Trabendo

4 – Cologne, Gloria Theatre

6 – Brussels, Ancienne Belgique

7 – Hamburg, Mojo Club

9 – Copenhagen, Vega

10 – Oslo, Parkteatret

11 – Stockholm, Fryshuset Klubben

13 – Berlin, Metropol

15 – London, Eventim Apollo

18 – Glasgow, O2 Academy

19 – Dublin, Vicar Street

20 – Leeds, University Stylus

22 – Cambridge, Corn Exchange

23 – Oxford, O2 Academy

24 – Cardiff, Great Hall

25 – Bournemouth, O2 Academy

Advertisement

APRIL 2024

3 – West Hollywood, CA, The Roxy

6 – Portland, OR, Holocene

7 – Seattle, WA, Madame Lou’s

9 – Minneapolis, MI, 7th ST

10 – Chicago, IL, Subterranean

12 – Detroit, MI, El Club

13 – Washington D.C., Union Stage

14 – Philadelphia, PA, The Foundry at The Fillmore

16 – Cambridge, MA, The Sinclair

17 – New York, NY, Bowery Ballroom

19 – Toronto, ON, Axis Club