Dylan to headline ‘Day Of The Girl’ gig for War Child

Dylan is set to headline a special ‘Day Of The Girl’ concert for War Child, alongside a specially-curated lineup.

Set to take place October 11 at London’s Lafayette, Dylan will be joined by Mae Muller, Lola Young and Cate.

“It’s a real privilege to be asked by War Child to curate and perform at this very special show,” said Dylan.

“The core values and message that embody the Day Of The Girl initiative is something that I am truly invested in, and I stand with women and girls everywhere to do what I can to help amplify and break down the barriers and challenges so many of us still face – and importantly in the countries and communities where War Child are carrying out their ongoing and incredible work.”

Tickets for the show go on sale Thursday (August 25) from here, priced at £25. There will also be a prize draw, giving fans the opportunity to win tickets.

According to a press release, Dylan’s show will kick off the 2022 series of music, gaming and art events that will make up War Child’s Day Of The Girl initiative, which is aimed at empowering girls and young women. “The initiative will seek to amplify their voices, address the challenges they face, and boldly promote their human rights.”

“Girls are disproportionately affected during the conflict cycle, and are so often lost to child labour, early marriage, and the risk of recruitment into armed groups,” said War Child’s Hannah Hyde. “We are there to provide the services they need so that they can thrive and feel empowered – because these girls and young women have the potential to be leaders of the future. At War Child, we will never give up on these girls, and on children affected by conflict.”

Dylan is set to perform at Reading & Leeds festival this weekend, alongside the likes of Arctic Monkeys, The 1975, Halsey, Dave, Megan Thee Stallion and Bring Me The Horizon.

Last week, festival organisers released a statement saying they were “saddened” after it emerged that Måneskin and Harlow had pulled out of this year’s festival in order to attend the MTV VMAs. Their replacements were announced as Charli XCX and AJ Tracey.