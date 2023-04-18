E-40 removed from Warriors basketball game: “Racial bias remains prevalent”

E-40 was removed from a recent play-off game between the Golden State Warriors and the Sacramento Kings at the Golden 1 Center in California last Friday (April 15).

The rapper, whose real name is Earl Stevens, was escorted out of the basketball game during the fourth quarter. In a statement, shared by sports journalist Shams Charania, Stevens cited racial bias as the reason for his removal.

“On Saturday night, I was subjected to disrespectful heckling over the course of the Warriors-Kings game in Sacramento,” he said in his statement.

“During the fourth quarter, I finally turned around and addressed one heckler in an assertive but polite manner, yet, shortly thereafter, Kings’ security approached me, assumed that I instigated the encounter and proceeded to kick me out of the arena,” he continued.

“Unfortunately, it was yet another reminder that — despite my success and accolades as a musician and entrepreneur — racial bias remains prevalent,” Stevens added. “Security saw a disagreement between a Black man and a white woman and immediately assumed that I was at fault.”

However, other witnesses claimed that the reason for E-40’s removal was not racial bias but due to the rapper ignoring warnings after several complaints were made due to him standing and blocking the view for those sitting behind him.

According to Andscape‘s Marc J. Spears, NBA sources shared: “Golden 1 Center security believed E-40 stood excessively thus blocking the view of fans behind him, refused to comply after a warning was given after many complaints and there was an effort by Kings & Warriors security to escort him out without further distraction.”

Spears also shared that “a source close to E-40 says a warning was never given by Golden 1 security for standing excessively.”

The Sacramento Kings team announced they will be “investigating the facts and circumstances regarding the situation, as we do anytime an accusation like this is made.”

