Eagles add two extra final UK shows to ‘The Long Goodbye’ Manchester farewell residency

The Eagles have announced the addition of two new final UK shows to their ‘The Long Goodbye’ Manchester farewell residency.

The rock legends will be performing as part of a residency at Manchester’s Co-op Live in May and June alongside special guest Steely Dan.

Today (January 25), they announced that two extra dates have been added to the 4-night run due to high demand. Taking to their official X/Twitter account, the venue shared: “Eagles will be bringing ‘The Long Goodbye’ tour to Co-op Live for a residency this year with special guest Steely Dan. Final shows have been added due to phenomenal demand.”

Tickets will go on general sale tomorrow, January 26 at 10am local time. Visit here to purchase and check out the revised list of dates below.

🚨EXTRA DATES ADDED: Eagles will be bringing “The Long Goodbye” tour to Co-op Live for a residency this year with special guest Steely Dan. Final shows have been added due to phenomenal demand. Tickets are on sale tomorrow 10am. https://t.co/xdOxBGqKIu pic.twitter.com/GqYr2Fc9Eh — Co-op Live (@TheCoopLive) January 25, 2024

Eagles ‘The Long Goodbye’ final tour dates are:

MAY

31- Manchester, UK, CO-OP Live

JUNE

1 – Manchester, UK, CO-OP Live

4 – Manchester, UK, CO-OP Live

7 – Manchester, UK, CO-OP Live

8 – Manchester, UK, CO-OP Live

13 – Arnhem, NL, Gelredome

The performances will see the band – Don Henley, Joe Walsh, Timothy B. Schmit, Vince Gill and Deacon Frey – celebrate 50 plus years of their career.

Speaking about the final shows in a press release, the Eagles said: “The Eagles have had a miraculous 52-year odyssey, performing for people all over the globe; keeping the music alive in the face of tragic losses, upheavals and setbacks of many kinds. Credit and thanks go to our longtime management team, our dedicated road crew, and our exceptional backup musicians for providing skilled and steadfast support, throughout these many years.

“We know how fortunate we are, and we are truly grateful. Our long run has lasted far longer than any of us ever dreamed. But, everything has its time, and the time has come for us to close the circle. The official farewell tour is currently underway. We want to give all our fans a chance to see us on this final round. So, scheduling information will be released as dates are set.”

The continued: “The difficulties of booking venues for multiple nights may require us to return to certain cities, depending on demand. But, we hope to see as many of you as we can, before we finish up. Most importantly, we thank you from the bottom of our hearts for embracing this band and its music. At the end of the day, you are the reason we have been able to carry on for over five decades. This is our swan song, but the music goes on and on.”

The new dates come after they announced their farewell tour across North America last summer, which is continuing across February and March. You can purchase any remaining tickets here.

2022 saw the ‘Hotel California’ artists embark on a European and UK/Ireland tour and included a concert at BST Hyde Park in London – which fans initially suspected could have been their last in the UK.

During the show, Henley said: “In case we don’t pass this way again, I want to thank you all for embracing these songs, taking them into your hearts and your homes – we appreciate it.”

In July last year, Randy Meisner, a co-founder of the Eagles and the band’s original bassist, died at the age of 77.