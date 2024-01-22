Eagles announce final ever UK shows with Steely Dan

Eagles have announced their final ever UK shows as part of their ‘Long Goodbye’ tour – find the dates below and purchase tickets here.

The rock legends will be performing as part of a residency at Manchester’s Co-op Live in May and June alongside special guest Steely Dan.

The ‘Long Goodbye’ tour arena residency will kick off on Friday, May 31, followed by dates on June 1 and 4. An extra European date has also been added for June 13 at GelreDome in The Netherlands.

Tickets go on general sale this Friday (January 26) at 10am GMT from here. Alternatively, fans can access pre-sales at the same link from Wednesday (January 24) at 10am GMT.

“The Eagles have had a miraculous 52-year odyssey, performing for people all over the globe; keeping the music alive in the face of tragic losses, upheavals and setbacks of many kinds. Credit and thanks go to our longtime management team, our dedicated road crew, and our exceptional backup musicians for providing skilled and steadfast support, throughout these many years,” the band said in a press statement.

“We know how fortunate we are, and we are truly grateful. Our long run has lasted far longer than any of us ever dreamed. But, everything has its time, and the time has come for us to close the circle. The official farewell tour is currently underway. We want to give all our fans a chance to see us on this final round. So, scheduling information will be released as dates are set.

“The difficulties of booking venues for multiple nights may require us to return to certain cities, depending on demand. But, we hope to see as many of you as we can, before we finish up. Most importantly, we thank you from the bottom of our hearts for embracing this band and its music. At the end of the day, you are the reason we have been able to carry on for over five decades. This is our swan song, but the music goes on and on.”

The performances will see the band – Don Henley, Joe Walsh, Timothy B. Schmit, Vince Gill and Deacon Frey – celebrate 50 plus years of their career.

The new dates come after they announced their farewell tour across North America last summer, which is continuing across February and March. You can purchase any remaining tickets here.

Eagles’ UK and European dates for ‘The Long Goodbye Tour’ are:

MAY

31 – Manchester, UK, Co-op Live

JUNE

1 – Manchester, UK, Co-op Live

4 – Manchester, UK, Co-op Live

13 – Arnhem, The Netherlands, GelreDome



2022 saw the ‘Hotel California’ artists embark on a European and UK/Ireland tour and included a concert at BST Hyde Park in London – which fans initially suspected could have been their last in the UK.

During the show, Henley said: “In case we don’t pass this way again, I want to thank you all for embracing these songs, taking them into your hearts and your homes – we appreciate it.”

In July last year, Randy Meisner, a co-founder of the Eagles and the band’s original bassist, died at the age of 77.