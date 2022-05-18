Eagles Of Death Metal testify over 2015 Bataclan terrorist attack: “The perpetrators tried to leave a legacy of terror”

Two members of Eagles Of Death Metal have given testimony in Paris in an ongoing civic trial surrounding the November 2015 terrorist attack on the city – which included the band’s own performance at the Bataclan theatre.

Frontman Jesse Hughes and guitarist Eden Galindo appeared in court on Tuesday (May 17), with both describing how the attack had permanently affected them as survivors. The Guardian reports that Hughes immediately knew the venue was under attack while the band was playing their song ‘Kiss The Devil’.

“Being from a desert community in California, I know the sound of gunshots,” he said. Hughes went on to state that he “knew death was upon us” as three gunmen opened fire on the audience, ultimately killing 90 people.

Galindo, meanwhile, expressed his grief over the loss of the victims – to the point where he ultimately left Eagles Of Death Metal for a time. “I live a different life,” he said. “I’ll never be the same.”

Hughes concluded his testimony by stating that “the perpetrators tried to leave a legacy of terror”, but that ultimately “you can’t kill rock & roll”.

The Bataclan attack was the subject of a 2017 documentary, entitled Eagles Of Death Metal: Nos Amis (Our Friends). Many bands and artists showed support for the band in the wake of the tragedy, with several covers of their song ‘I Love You All The Time’ being released to raise money for the victims’ families.

The aftermath of the tragedy, however, was not without controversy on the band’s end. Hughes later gave an interview with Fox News that affirmed his pro-gun stance. “Did your French gun control stop a single fucking person from dying at the Bataclan?” he said at the time. “If anyone can answer yes, I’d like to hear it.”

Hughes also alleged that several Bataclan security guards were in on the attack – comments he later walked back as “absurd accusations”.