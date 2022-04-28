Eagles Of Death Metal to perform only UK show of 2022 this weekend

Eagles Of Death Metal are set to perform their only UK show of 2022 this weekend (April 30) when they headline the Saturday night of Teddy Rocks Festival – get your tickets here.

Teddy Rocks kicks off tomorrow (April 29) and runs until May 1. Taking place at Charisworth Farm in Dorset, all profits received from the sale of tickets are donated to Teddy20, a charity which raises money for children and families fighting cancer.

The 2020 and 2021 editions of Teddy Rocks were unable to take place due to COVID-19. However, this year’s event will go ahead, with The Fratellis joining Eagles Of Death Metal at the top of the bill.

Also playing across the weekend are Bob Vylan, As December Falls, Terrorvision, Lauran Hibberd, A, and The Skints. Check out the complete line-up below.

“We are so excited to finally be able to celebrate Teddy Rocks this year! We have survived Brexit, and a pandemic, and we are still here ready to lead the charge in raising money for children with cancer. Teddy Rocks is more determined than ever to do good with an army of people to help get it over the line. Grab a ticket today and join the fight,” said festival director Tom Newton.

“We want to say a massive thank you to anybody who has already purchased tickets before and during these unprecedented times. It really has kept us motivated and driven and reminds us that not only are we able to help children with cancer and their families, but we also provide local musicians with a platform and give young people the opportunity to share stages with bands that they aspire to. We simply cannot do this without you,” he added.

Last month, Eagles Of Death Metal‘s Tuesday Cross woke up after being in a coma since January.

The 31-year-old bassist and keyboardist – real name Marina Cardenas – is the fiancée of EODM frontman Jesse Hughes.

According to Billboard, she had been in a vegetative state for approximately six weeks following an asthma attack that sent her into cardiac arrest. Cardenas suffered brain damage as a result, the outlet reports. According to social media, she is not currently on tour with the band.