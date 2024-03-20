Eagles rumoured for Las Vegas residency

Eagles are the latest band speculated as having an upcoming residency at the Sphere in Las Vegas.

The reports were initially shared by the New York Post, which reported claims made by various sources, stating that the rock veterans will enjoy a 10-week residency in Las Vegas later this year.

It claims that the official announcement is set to be made soon, and the booking will see Don Henley and Co. perform in the impressive new venue from September through to December.

The total number of shows and reported terms of the deal have not been disclosed as of yet.

If the rumours about an Eagles residency at the Las Vegas Sphere do turn out to be true, the dates would come as an extension to their ongoing farewell shows, held as part of the ‘Long Goodbye’ tour.

The final run of tour dates kicked off in September last year, and is expected to run up until 2025. Currently, the last show officially listed on the schedule is planned for Arnhem in The Netherlands, and will take place on June 15.

For the farewell tour, Henley – alongside Joe Walsh, Timothy B. Schmit, Vince Gill and Deacon Frey – plan to play “as many shows in each market as their audience demands” (via Loudwire).

As for the rumours of an upcoming residency in Sin City, a spokesperson for the venue declined to shed light on the situation, telling the Post, “We do not comment on any artists performing at Sphere except for those who have been announced.”

The first band to perform at the state-of-the-art venue in Nevada was U2, who kicked off their residency at the end of September 2023 and wrapped up their final show there earlier this month. The ‘U2:UV Achtung Baby’ show ran for a total of 40 performances and was given a five-star review by NME on its opening night.

Next month, Phish will perform a four-night run at the arena in April, before Dead & Company will come in to play more than a dozen dates throughout May and June. Find tickets for the Phish shows here and for the Dead & Co. shows here.

In other news about the Sphere, it was reported in November that the venue has made a loss of $98.4million (£80.5million) since opening. Revenue from the venue included $4.1million from the sold-out U2 shows and $2.6million from suite licensing and advertising on its exosphere. Meanwhile, a survey of Wall Street analysts has predicted a quarterly loss of $1.27 a share.