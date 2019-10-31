Earl Sweatshirt announces surprise project ‘Feet of Clay’

The 7-track project arrives tonight

Earl Sweatshirt has surprised fans with the announcement that he’ll be dropping a new project tonight.

Titled ‘Feet of Clay’, Sweatshirt says the 7-track project is “a collection of observations and feelings recorded during the death throes of a crumbling empire.” It is due to arrive at midnight tonight (November 1).

Released via Warner Records in partnership with Earl’s label Tan Cressida, ‘Feet of Clay’ is largely produced by Sweatshirt, with some added production from The Alchemist and Ovrkast, and features guest spots from MAVI and Mach-Hommy.

‘Feet of Clay’ comes almost a year after the release of the Odd Future rapper’s last album, ‘Some Rap Songs’. Reviewing the album, NME‘s Sam Moore said that while it “may be a brief exercise, its ambition and the – largely successful – execution of its ideas demonstrate that the enigmatic Earl is as fascinating as ever.”

See the artwork and track listing for ‘Feet of Clay’ below:

‘Feet of Clay’

01 ’74’

02 ‘EAST’

03 ‘MTOMB’ (Prod. The Alchemist)

04 ‘OD’

05 ‘EL TORO COMBO MEAL’ (Feat. MAVI)

06 ‘TISKTISK/COOKIES’

07 ‘4N’ (Feat. Mach-Hommy)

Earlier this year, Vince Staples defended Earl Sweatshirt, after the Odd Future star was filmed slapping a mobile phone out of a fan’s hand.

Footage filmed in New Orleans shows a group of men attempting to film Earl, before things quickly take a dramatic turn. After noticing the men filming him, Earl then proceeded to hit the phone, knocking it from their hands.