Listen to Earl Sweatshirt’s new track with Navy Blue, ‘Ghost’

Earl Sweatshirt has released a new track ‘Ghost’, featuring Navy Blue — you can listen to the song below.

The track has been released as part of the deluxe edition of the rapper’s 2019 EP ‘Feet of Clay’, which was the follow-up to his 2018 album ‘Some Rap Songs’.

Produced by Black Noi$e, ‘Ghost’ has been released today (July 24) and you can hear it below.

As well as ‘Ghost’, the deluxe edition of ‘Feet of Clay’ also includes the recently released track ‘Whole World’, which came out back in April.

Sweatshirt previously described ‘Feet of Clay’ as “a collection of observations and feelings recorded during the death throes of a crumbling empire”.

NME gave ‘Feet of Clay’ four stars, with Dhruva Balram describing the EP as “a tender portrayal of Earl’s psyche”.

Sweatshirt has provided guest features on a number of tracks this year. Last month, he appeared on MIKE’s ‘Weight of the World’ album.

Back in April Sweatshirt appeared on ‘Mirage’, a track by Michigan artist Quelle Chris that also featured Denmark Vessey, Big Sen and Merrill Garbus.

A month before ‘Mirage’, the rapper featured on a remix of Drakeo the Ruler and 03 Greedo’s ‘Ion Rap Beef’, a song that originally featured on Drakeo’s ‘Free Drakeo’ mixtape earlier in the year.