Early Misfits drummer Manny Martinez dies, aged 69

Manny Martinez, an early drummer for the legendary punk band Misfits, has died aged 69.

The news was announced on social media by Zach Rector, a friend of Martinez’s. No cause of death has been given.

“Going to miss you Brother Manny Martinez” he wrote, also calling him “a true living legend” and “a student of Buddy Rich”.

He continued: “I remember Manny telling me Multiple occasions of Buddy bringing up his chops while coming up, & his stories of his family’s notorious bar …An Original MISFITS period.” Rector added that Martinez was an “all around stand up guy,” often checking in with the renovation of his house built in 1872.

“More than just a musician, artist & carpenter…he was my friend,” he finished. “Rest easy Manny”.

Going to miss you Brother Manny Martinez / A true living legend a student of Buddy Rich I remember Manny telling me… Posted by Zach Rector on Saturday, December 16, 2023

Manny Martinez joined the punk band early in their formation in 1977, quickly replacing original drummer Mr. Jim. Though he wasn’t technically the first drummer recruited for the band, he appears on Misfit’s debut single, ‘Cough/Cool’ and its B-side ‘She’.

Martinez also apparently introduced frontman Glenn Danzig to bassist Jerry Only. He would stay with the band for about a year, reportedly playing eight live shows before leaving the band.

Tributes have poured in from fans and friends across the world. “Real shame to hear about Manny Martinez, best drummer The Misfits ever had by far,” one user wrote. “When we were kids, Manny used to scare us on the way home from school,” commented another person. “RIP. Once a Misfit always a Misfit.”

See a full list of tributes below:

Real shame to hear about Manny Martinez, best drummer The Misfits ever had by far. — ✩☆Jawbreaker☆✩ (@ShaggyWarhol) December 17, 2023

It’s very unfortunate to make this post. Original Misfits drummer Manny Martinez has passed away. Manny played on the… Posted by Eric Vitale on Saturday, December 16, 2023

Hey Fiends,Sad news. It is has been confirmed that original Misfits drummer Manny Martinez has passed away. Manny… Posted by Original Misfits Fiend Crypt on Saturday, December 16, 2023

RIP Manny Martinez, the original Misfits drummer featured on the She/Cough Cool single. Thank you for laying the foundation for the many, many that would come after. Posted by Jesse Hammer on Saturday, December 16, 2023