Earth, Wind & Fire are set to do battle against The Isley Brothers in the latest episode of the Verzuz series.

Verzuz is the popular entertainment series that pits producers, songwriters and artists against each other in a rap battle style format on Instagram Live and Triller.

Competitors take it in turns playing a song from a list of 20 from their discography, as fans, friends and fellow artists watch on. A winner is later decided by Timbaland and Swizz Beatz.

Now, it’s been confirmed that The Isley Brothers are set to go head to head with Earth, Wind & Fire on Easter Sunday (April 4), and there’s a Verzuz rematch scheduled for Memorial Day Weekend (May 29-31).

Last weekend, Wu-Tang Clan MCs Raekwon and Ghostface Killah also went head to head in the first VERZUZ to be streamed through Triller following its recent deal with Timbaland and Swizz Beatz.

Elsewhere, a VERZUZ spokesperson recently confirmed to Billboard that co-founders Swizz Beatz and Timbaland will be doing a battle of their own to celebrate the series’ one-year anniversary coming soon.

Discussing the recent Triller takeover, Swizz Beatz and Timbaland said: “This is a momentous occasion not only for Verzuz and Triller but the music business as a whole. By putting Verzuz in the Triller Network ecosystem and expanding the Verzuz brand to be side by side with the powerful Triller app, we will be able to continue to grow and evolve the music business as a whole, as we have been doing.

“To have partners in Triller who share our vision, specifically to celebrate and elevate the amazing artists who continue to shape culture around the world and give the consumer more direct access, is game changing.”