EarthGang announce 2022 UK and European headline tour

EarthGang have announced a UK and European headline tour titled the ‘Biodeghettable Tour’ scheduled for March 2022. See the tour dates below.

The hip-hop duo revealed the tour dates on social media on Wednesday (November 3). The tour will support their upcoming album ‘Ghetto Gods’, which releases on January 22.

Tickets are now available via EarthGang’s official website. The tour will take them through the UK, Ireland, France, Italy, Germany and more.

Upon its ticket sales launch, EarthGang released a tour trailer. Watch it below.

Our Greenest Tour To date 🍃

BIODEGHETTABLE TOUR

‘Ghetto Gods’ was announced this week with a trailer, which included a snippet of an album track and voiceover narration by 2 Chainz.

The album will be the duo’s fourth album following 2019’s ‘Mirrorland’, along with 2020’s ‘Spilligion’, which was their debut album under hip-hop collective Spillage Village.

Earlier this year, EarthGang released new singles under the #GHETTOGODS series, paying homage to Erykah Badu with ‘Erykah’ and Aretha Franklin with ‘Aretha’.

Here are the dates for the ‘Biodeghettable Tour’ in UK and Europe:

March 2022

Monday 7 – DUBLIN, Ireland, Academy 2,

Tuesday 8 – GLASGOW, UK, Glasgow Galvanizers

Wednesday 9 – BIRMINGHAM, UK, The Mill

Friday 11 – MANCHESTER, UK, O2 Ritz

Sunday 13 – LEEDS, UK, Stylus

Monday 14 – BRISTOL, UK, Bristol O2 Academy

Tuesday 15 – LONDON, UK, Roundhouse

Wednesday 16 – ANTWERPEN, Belgium, Muziekcentrum Trix

Friday 18 – PARIS, France, Trianon

Saturday 19 – LAUSSANNE, Switzerland, Docks Lausanne

Sunday 20 – MILAN, Italy, Magazzini Generali

Monday 21 – FRANKFURT, Germany, Am Main, Zoom

Tuesday 22 – AMSTERDAM, Netherlands, Melkweg

Thursday 24 – ROTTERDAM, Netherlands, Annabel

Friday 25 – BERLIN, Germany, Kesselhaus

Saturday 26 – HAMBURG, Germany, Gruenspan

Monday 28 – AARHUS C, Denmark, Train

Tuesday 29 – COPENHAGEN, Denmark, Amager Bio

Wednesday 30 – STOCKHOLM, Sweden, Debaser Hornstulls Strand

Thursday 31 – OSLO, Norway, Vulkan Arena