EarthGang announce 2022 UK and European headline tour

EarthGang have announced a UK and European headline tour titled the ‘Biodeghettable Tour’ scheduled for March 2022. See the tour dates below.
The hip-hop duo revealed the tour dates on social media on Wednesday (November 3). The tour will support their upcoming album ‘Ghetto Gods’, which releases on January 22.
Tickets are now available via EarthGang’s official website. The tour will take them through the UK, Ireland, France, Italy, Germany and more.
Upon its ticket sales launch, EarthGang released a tour trailer. Watch it below.
Our Greenest Tour To date 🍃
BIODEGHETTABLE TOUR https://t.co/Df4nVzVYda pic.twitter.com/Djha4BOp3p
— EARTHGANG #GHETTOGODS OTW! (@EarthGang) November 5, 2021
‘Ghetto Gods’ was announced this week with a trailer, which included a snippet of an album track and voiceover narration by 2 Chainz.
https://t.co/Df4nVzVYda ⚡️⚡️⚡️ JAN 28, 2022. BIODEGHETTABLE Tickets on Sale Now 🚀🚀🚀 pic.twitter.com/y9Bef6hLC8
— EARTHGANG #GHETTOGODS OTW! (@EarthGang) November 5, 2021
The album will be the duo’s fourth album following 2019’s ‘Mirrorland’, along with 2020’s ‘Spilligion’, which was their debut album under hip-hop collective Spillage Village.
Earlier this year, EarthGang released new singles under the #GHETTOGODS series, paying homage to Erykah Badu with ‘Erykah’ and Aretha Franklin with ‘Aretha’.
Here are the dates for the ‘Biodeghettable Tour’ in UK and Europe:
March 2022
Monday 7 – DUBLIN, Ireland, Academy 2,
Tuesday 8 – GLASGOW, UK, Glasgow Galvanizers
Wednesday 9 – BIRMINGHAM, UK, The Mill
Friday 11 – MANCHESTER, UK, O2 Ritz
Sunday 13 – LEEDS, UK, Stylus
Monday 14 – BRISTOL, UK, Bristol O2 Academy
Tuesday 15 – LONDON, UK, Roundhouse
Wednesday 16 – ANTWERPEN, Belgium, Muziekcentrum Trix
Friday 18 – PARIS, France, Trianon
Saturday 19 – LAUSSANNE, Switzerland, Docks Lausanne
Sunday 20 – MILAN, Italy, Magazzini Generali
Monday 21 – FRANKFURT, Germany, Am Main, Zoom
Tuesday 22 – AMSTERDAM, Netherlands, Melkweg
Thursday 24 – ROTTERDAM, Netherlands, Annabel
Friday 25 – BERLIN, Germany, Kesselhaus
Saturday 26 – HAMBURG, Germany, Gruenspan
Monday 28 – AARHUS C, Denmark, Train
Tuesday 29 – COPENHAGEN, Denmark, Amager Bio
Wednesday 30 – STOCKHOLM, Sweden, Debaser Hornstulls Strand
Thursday 31 – OSLO, Norway, Vulkan Arena