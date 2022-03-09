EarthGang react to having RM of BTS listen to their music

EarthGang have expressed their appreciation for BTS leader RM, after the boyband member shared the duo’s music.

Yesterday (March 8), RM shared an Instagram Story of him listening to ‘L.O.V.E.’, the Hip-hop duo’s new collaboration with future funk producer Yung Bae, and musicians Jon Batiste and Sherwyn.

The Instagram Story later made its way onto Twitter after a fan posted a screenshot of on Twitter, while tagging the official EarthGang account. The duo have since expressed their admiration for RM, quote-tweeting the screenshot while tagging the BTS account“❤️❤️🌍🌍🌍 good music travel[s] much love from @bts_bighit member RM 🔥,” the duo wrote.

Earlier this week, Machine Gun Kelly said that he wants BTS to perform at his wedding to Megan Fox. The artist appeared as a guest on the March 7 episode of The Ellen DeGeneres Show, where he was congratulated by the titular host on his recent engagement to Fox.

Baker was asked by DeGeneres which boyband he would want to play as he ties the knot. “Which boyband am I gonna know the most songs of? For sure NSYNC,” Kelly replied.

“But which band do I surprisingly know all these facts about? BTS… I think I have a better chance of getting BTS to come,” he said, noting that he had met BTS at the Billboard Music Awards 2021, adding that the K-pop group were “stoked to meet me” at the time.

In other news, BTS fans will soon be able to care for their favourite boyband member on brand-new Tamagotchi devices arriving later this year. Earlier this week, Japanese toy manufacturer Bandai announced its upcoming line of TinyTAN Tamagotchi devices, a brand-new version of its popular early-2000s handheld game, created in collaboration with BTS.