Easy Life announce details of 2021/22 UK and European tour

Easy Life have confirmed that they’ll hit the road later this year for their biggest UK headline tour to date, before following it with European dates in early 2022.

The Leicester band will kick things off with a show at Bristol’s O2 Academy on November 1, before following it up with a string of dates that also includes a homecoming show at Leicester’s Morningside Arena on November 5.

Elsewhere on the tour, they’ll play their biggest headline show to date at London’s O2 Academy Brixton on November 16.

The European dates will then take place across March 2022, and you can view them in full below.

The tour announcement comes after the band announced details of their long-anticipated debut album ‘Life’s A Beach’, set for release on June 4, as well as sharing the opening track ‘a message to myself’.

The first track is described by frontman Murray Matravers as “a reminder to keep doing you. It’s a celebration of individualism at all costs. Be yourself, nobody can do you better.”

It comes after the band debuted the first taste of the record with ‘daydreams’, which arrived in October last year. It followed on from their acclaimed January 2020 mixtape ‘Junk Food’.

Matravers said of the album: “It’s a record that wishes it was anywhere else but here, yet at the same time fixates on a dreary middle England existence.”