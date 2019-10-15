Easy Life announce two major UK live dates for 2020

They'll also be heading out on a European tour

Easy Life have announced a pair of UK headline shows for next year – you can see the new tour dates below.

The Leicester group, who released their mixtape ‘Spaceships’ back in March, are currently out on the road in support of the project with a show due to take place at London’s Electric Brixton this coming Thursday (October 17).

Now, the band have confirmed that they’ll be returning to the stage in 2020 for two major UK shows. Easy Life will perform at Edinburgh’s Liquid Room venue on March 24, before returning to the capital to take on London’s Roundhouse in Camden two days later.

Tickets will go on general sale on Friday (October 18) following a pre-sale taking place on Thursday. You can find more information here.

The announcement of these upcoming UK shows came just ahead of a separate 2020 European tour announcement. Shortly after their London date, Easy Life will head to Europe to perform in Vienna, Prague, Berlin, Amsterdam, Paris, and Brussels.

See the official tour posters for Easy Life’s 2020 tour dates below:

Earlier this year, Easy Life released the singles ‘Houseplants’ and ‘Earth’. Speaking of the latter at Glastonbury 2019, frontman Murray Matravers told NME that the song is “about feeling alienated and also about plastic and waste and stuff…”

‘Earth’ is said to have marked the first of several singles that’ll be out over the coming months, with the band teasing that a full-length album could arrive at some point next year.