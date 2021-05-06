Easy Life bring forward the release of debut album ‘Life’s A Beach’

Easy Life have brought forward the release of their debut album ‘Life’s A Beach’.

The Leicester band were initially due to release the record, which will feature the singles ‘Skeletons’ and ‘A Message To Myself’, on Friday, June 4 via Island.

Taking to Twitter today (May 6), the group told fans that “the album came early” and are therefore bringing it forward by one week. “YOU HEARD IT RIGHT 28TH OF MAY GO GET IT,” they wrote.

You can see that post below.

In a follow-up tweet, Easy Life said that free beach balls branded with their logo were now available as part of new album bundles. You can pre-order ‘Life’s A Beach’ in various formats here.

“So on 28th may, what’s everyone saying? Beers?” the band wrote in a later post.

‘Life’s A Beach’ was previously described by frontman Murray Matravers as “a record that wishes it was anywhere else but here, yet at the same time fixates on a dreary middle England existence”.

The full tracklist is as follows:

1. ‘A message to myself’

2. ‘have a great day’

3. ‘ocean view’

4. ‘skeletons’

5. ‘daydreams’

6. ‘life’s a beach (interlude)’

7. ‘living strange’

8. ‘compliments’

9. ‘lifeboat’

10. ‘nightmares’

11. ‘homesickness’

12. ‘music to walk home to’

Easy Life are scheduled to take the collection out on the road in November, with shows taking place in Bristol, Birmingham, Leicester, Manchester, Leeds, Glasgow and more cities throughout the month.

A second night at London’s Brixton Academy (November 17) was recently added after the first (November 16) sold out.