Listen to Easy Life’s escapist new single ‘Daydreams’

Easy Life have released their new single ‘Daydreams’ — check out the song below.

The track, which was first announced last week on social media, is the first preview of the Leicester band’s forthcoming debut album, which will follow on from their acclaimed January mixtape ‘Junk Food’.

‘Daydreams’ re-imagines the 1972 Aretha Franklin song ‘Day Dreaming’ “into a soundtrack of modern-day escapism”, according to a press release.

You can hear Easy Life’s new song ‘Daydreams’ below.

Frontman Murray Matravers said of ‘Daydreams’: “Like most of us, I’ve spent the whole year sat at home daydreaming about a possible alternate reality.

“Born out of boredom and idleness, ‘Daydreams’ is as much about getting drunk as it is about falling in and out of love.”

‘Daydreams’ follows on from the band’s two-track single ‘Who Gives A F**k?’, which came out back in July.

Easy Life also shared the songs ‘Peanut Butter’ and ‘Petty Crime’ back in May as part of a demo release called ‘See You Later Maybe Never’.

Easy Life are one of the special guests on producer and musician Fraser T. Smith’s new album ‘12 Questions’, which is out tomorrow (October 23).

Other guests on Smith’s project, which is being released under the moniker Future Utopia, include Stormzy, Arlo Parks, Dave and Idris Elba.