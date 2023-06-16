Easy Life, Mahalia and more announced for Sunsets Festival in Hertfordshire

Easy Life and Mahalia have been announced as headliners for a new event titled Corona Sunsets Festival, set to take place in Hertfordshire.

Taking place in Hatfield Park on Saturday, September 2, the one-day event will see Franc Moody, Newton Faulkner, Frankie Stew & Harvey Gunn and Elder Island along with the headliners. A line-up of DJs are set to be announced in the coming weeks.

The festival will also feature live art installations and culinary experiences all inspired but the sunset which are designed to connect attendees with nature during golden hour.

Tickets for the event will go on sale on June 14 at 10am. You must be 18 or older to attend the festival. Prices range from £35 for first release to £50 for general release. Visit here for more information and click here for tickets.

Bestselling author and host of BBC Radio 1’s Decompression Session Stuart Sandeman will be hosting breathwork sessions to help festival goers disconnect from their daily lives while Michelin starred chef Brad Carter will lead a workshop on how to make the most of British produce.

The Corona Sunsets Festival World Tour is a series of festivals run by the Mexican beer brand, with previous iterations having taken place in countries including South Africa, Chile, Japan and Canada.

In other news, Easy Life are set to play this year’s Reading and Leeds Festival. They were one of 80 new names added to the festival alongside Frank Turner, Holly Humberstone, Mimi Webb, The Amazons, Caity Baser, Sea Girls, Palaye Royale, Bakar and more.

In a four-star review of their live show at Alexandra Palace in London on February 25, NME shared: “Tonight’s show at London’s Alexandra Palace sees one of Britain’s Best New Bands crank up the ambition at a time where their lush anthems of perseverance couldn’t be more needed. Everything might feel a little uncertain right now and Easy Life have never pretended to have the answers but during their biggest ever headline show, there was nothing but joy. The sooner they can share that with the rest of the world, the better.”