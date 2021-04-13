Listen to Easy Life’s energetic new single ‘Skeletons’

Easy Life have shared a new track called ‘Skeletons’ – you can listen to it below.

Premiering on BBC Radio 1 as Annie Mac’s Hottest Record tonight (April 13), the song follows on from ‘A Message To Myself’ in previewing the Leicester group’s forthcoming debut album, ‘Life’s A Beach’.

“‘Skeletons’ plays with the idea of a slightly mysterious and potentially terrifying past. Everyone has baggage and everyone has skeletons,” explained frontman Murray Matravers of the high-energy cut.

“Falling head over heels with somebody who may be bad news, we’ve all been there.”

Easy Life are due to perform ‘Skeletons’ while making their debut US TV appearance on Jimmy Kimmel Live! this evening, providing a glimpse of what to expect from the band’s UK and European headline tour for 2022.

The five-piece will hit the road in November next year, with stop-offs scheduled for Bristol, Birmingham, Leicester, Manchester, Leeds, Glasgow and more cities throughout the month. A second night at Brixton Academy in London was recently added after the first sold out.

‘Life’s A Beach’, due to arrive June 4, was previously described by Matravers as “a record that wishes it was anywhere else but here, yet at the same time fixates on a dreary middle England existence.”

You can see the full tracklisting below.

1. ‘a message to myself’

2. ‘have a great day’

3. ‘ocean view’

4. ‘skeletons’

5. ‘daydreams’

6. ‘life’s a beach (interlude)’

7. ‘living strange’

8. ‘compliments’

9. ‘lifeboat’

10. ‘nightmares’

11. ‘homesickness’

12. ‘music to walk home to’