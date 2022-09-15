Easy Life release new collaborative single with Gus Dapperton, ‘Antifreeze’

Easy Life have shared a new single called ‘Antifreeze’ – you can listen to it below.

The song serves as the latest preview of the Leicester band’s second studio album ‘Maybe In Another Life’, which is due for release on October 7 via Island (pre-order/pre-save here).

‘Antifreeze’ was written during the COVID lockdown by frontman Murray Matravers and US bedroom pop artist Gus Dapperton.

“[I’ve] been meaning to write a song with [Dapperton] since we met,” Easy Life wrote on social media upon the track premiering as BBC Radio 1’s Hottest Record last night (September 14).

“It’s inspired by the winter and all its icy emotions. We shot the video together on the coldest day I can remember. Love you Gus, thanks for blessing us with this one.”

The single’s accompanying visuals see Dapperton and Matravers take a trip in an ‘Antifreeze’-branded ice cream van.

“I could take a sip of you and get brain-freeze/ You could take a hit of this and melt down to your knees,” its chorus goes. “It could take forever to apply the antifreeze/ Keep you in the dark at minus 22 degrees.”

Easy Life have also previewed the forthcoming ‘Maybe In Another Life’ with the songs ‘OTT’ (feat. BENEE) and ‘Dear Miss Holloway’ (feat. Kevin Abstract). The record was initially set to arrive on August 12, but was delayed by almost two months in July.

“I promise it’s worth the wait,” a statement at the time read.

Meanwhile, Easy Life have are scheduled to embark on a UK/Ireland and European headline tour next February. The run of dates will include the group’s biggest headline show to date, which will take place at Alexandra Palace in London.

Tickets go on general sale at 10am BST tomorrow (September 16) – you’ll be able to purchase yours from here.

Easy Life’s 2023 live itinerary is as follows:

FEBRUARY 2023

08 – Newcastle, O2 City Hall

09 – Glasgow, O2 Academy

10 – Manchester, O2 Victoria Warehouse

14 – Leeds, O2 Academy

16 – Norwich, UEA

17 – Nottingham, Motorpoint Arena

18 – Cardiff, Great Hall

20 – Dublin, Academy

22 – Plymouth, Pavilions

23 – Bexhill, De La Warr Pavilion

25 – London, Alexandra Palace

MARCH 2023

05 – Hamburg, Uebel & Gefaehrlich

07 – Copenhagen, Vega

08 – Oslo, John Dee

09 – Stockholm, Slaktkyrkan

11 – Berlin, Huxleys

12 – Prague, Roxy

14 – Winterthur, Salzhaus

15 – Milan, Magazzini Generali

17 – Paris, Le Trabendo

18 – Cologne, Kantine

21 – Brussels, Botanique

22 – Amsterdam, Paradiso