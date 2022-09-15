Easy Life release new collaborative single with Gus Dapperton, ‘Antifreeze’

Easy Life have shared a new single called ‘Antifreeze’ – you can listen to it below.
The song serves as the latest preview of the Leicester band’s second studio album ‘Maybe In Another Life’, which is due for release on October 7 via Island (pre-order/pre-save here).
‘Antifreeze’ was written during the COVID lockdown by frontman Murray Matravers and US bedroom pop artist Gus Dapperton.
“[I’ve] been meaning to write a song with [Dapperton] since we met,” Easy Life wrote on social media upon the track premiering as BBC Radio 1’s Hottest Record last night (September 14).
“It’s inspired by the winter and all its icy emotions. We shot the video together on the coldest day I can remember. Love you Gus, thanks for blessing us with this one.”
The single’s accompanying visuals see Dapperton and Matravers take a trip in an ‘Antifreeze’-branded ice cream van.
“I could take a sip of you and get brain-freeze/ You could take a hit of this and melt down to your knees,” its chorus goes. “It could take forever to apply the antifreeze/ Keep you in the dark at minus 22 degrees.”
Easy Life have also previewed the forthcoming ‘Maybe In Another Life’ with the songs ‘OTT’ (feat. BENEE) and ‘Dear Miss Holloway’ (feat. Kevin Abstract). The record was initially set to arrive on August 12, but was delayed by almost two months in July.
“I promise it’s worth the wait,” a statement at the time read.
Meanwhile, Easy Life have are scheduled to embark on a UK/Ireland and European headline tour next February. The run of dates will include the group’s biggest headline show to date, which will take place at Alexandra Palace in London.
Tickets go on general sale at 10am BST tomorrow (September 16) – you’ll be able to purchase yours from here.
Easy Life’s 2023 live itinerary is as follows:
FEBRUARY 2023
08 – Newcastle, O2 City Hall
09 – Glasgow, O2 Academy
10 – Manchester, O2 Victoria Warehouse
14 – Leeds, O2 Academy
16 – Norwich, UEA
17 – Nottingham, Motorpoint Arena
18 – Cardiff, Great Hall
20 – Dublin, Academy
22 – Plymouth, Pavilions
23 – Bexhill, De La Warr Pavilion
25 – London, Alexandra Palace
MARCH 2023
05 – Hamburg, Uebel & Gefaehrlich
07 – Copenhagen, Vega
08 – Oslo, John Dee
09 – Stockholm, Slaktkyrkan
11 – Berlin, Huxleys
12 – Prague, Roxy
14 – Winterthur, Salzhaus
15 – Milan, Magazzini Generali
17 – Paris, Le Trabendo
18 – Cologne, Kantine
21 – Brussels, Botanique
22 – Amsterdam, Paradiso